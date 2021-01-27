Staying a Dragon: Niles kicker commits to college

Chase Sudzina has been a four year starter for the Red Dragons

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles senior Chase Sudzina will continue his academic and athletic career at Tiffin University.

The Dragons kicker made the announcement on social media:

Sudzina is a four-year starter, and despite injury, connected on three of the four field goals he attempted this past season. He also caught nine passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The Tiffin Dragons finished 9-2 overall last season and a perfect 7-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.