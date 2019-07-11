Stayin’ alive: Canfield 12U tops Boardman to set up championship rematch

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Boardman 8-2 in the 12U Little League District Tournament at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.
The Canfield victory sets up a rematch between the two in the double-elimination tournament, with the winner claiming the district title and an automatic trip to the state tournament.
Dylan Mancini hit a 3-run home run in the third inning, giving Canfield the lead for good. He finished the game 2-3 with a homer, triple, and 3 RBI’s.
The rematch between Canfield and Poland is slated for Thursday at 7PM at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.
