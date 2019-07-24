Stayin’ alive: Boardman 12-U Little League Baseball blanks Ashtabula

The Boardman 12U Little League Baseball team is gearing up to play at State this weekend in New Albany, Ohio.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman blanked Ashtabula 11-0 in the 12-U Little League Baseball State Tournament on Tuesday in New Albany, Ohio.

Anthony Triveri and Tyler Kirlik each drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Boardman pitching shut down Ashtabula without allowing a hit in the game. Mason Nawrocki struck out five batters in 1 2/3 innings, while Mike Demetrios finished with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.

With the win, Boardman advances to face Mount Vernon in the loser’s bracket semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.