Statement win: YSU Women drop league power Green Bay Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The YSU Women's Basketball Team topped Horizon League power Green Bay 70-59 Friday night at Beeghly Center. [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown State Women's Basketball Team topped Green Bay 70-59 in a pivotal Horizon League matchup Friday night at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins won for the 11th straight home game while also snapping an 11-game losing skid to Green Bay. Youngstown State is now in sole possession of second place in the Horizon League standings at 11-3, and it remains in control of its own destiny for the regular-season title. The Penguins are now 19-6 overall, and they improved to 14-1 on their home floor.

Chelsea Olson led the way with 19 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and six assists. Lordstown product Sarah Cash also had 19 points and eight rebounds. West Branch graduateMelinda Trimmer added 11 points and six assists.

Carly Mohns scored 24 points and made seven 3s, which tied a Beeghly Center record for an opponent, to lead Green Bay. The Phoenix are now 15-8 overall and 10-3 in the league.

YSU returns to action on Sunday against Milwaukee. Tipoff is slated for 1PM at Beeghly Center.