Statement from Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew on death of George Floyd

(WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew SC have issued a joint statement on the death of George Floyd.

The statement comes from Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Whitney and JW Johnson, Browns EVP/general manager Andrew Berry, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Crew investor/operator Dr. Peter Edwards, Crew President/GM Tim Bezbatchenko and Crew head coach Caleb Porter.

Sports can be a great unifier in our communities for what teams do on the field and we must work together to elevate our efforts and our actions to ensure that we can be a positive and productive change agent off the field.

With yet more tragic deaths, we, as a nation and as individuals, must truly create meaningful dialogue, have difficult conversation, demonstrate real empathy and take productive and non-violent action to address injustices.

These are complex issues that no sports team can solve on its own. We can only help create change by working together with our community, our players and our entire region to find solutions.

We take great pride in our city and in our region and recognize the suffering in the African American community throughout the country. Although, we, like many others have worked to advocate for social justice, now more than ever, we must do even more to work collectively to end racism and bond together for justice and equality.”