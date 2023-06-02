COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – One hundred and thirty seven student-athletes from 30 local high schools are competing in the OHSAA State Track and Field meet at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus this weekend.

OHSAA state track and field events will run throughout the day on Saturday. Updated results will be added as event finals are completed.

Here are the athletes that have reached the podium and scored points for their programs so far:

DIVISION III

Alex Donaldson, Andrew Donaldson, Brandon Calderwood, Bryson Himes – Maplewood / 4th place – Boys 4×800 Meter Dash

Carson Klase, Caleb Domitrovich, Juna Villanueva, Joey Cappuzzello – McDonald / 5th place – Boys 4×800 Meter Dash

Wyatt Medure, Brayden Ganslein, Nick Hardgrove, Kaleb Nastari – United / 6th place – Boys 4×800 Meter Dash

Olivia Booth, Mineral Ridge / 8th place – Discus

Kyle Crown, McDonald / 5th place – Shot Put

Jack Reckard, McDonald / 8th place – Discus

Mia Lee, East Palestine / 5th place – High Jump

DIVISION II