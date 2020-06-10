State semifinalist South Range hires new boys soccer coach

The 23-year-old spent last season as the boys head soccer coach at Girard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range School Board has officially approved Zach Stamp as the boys head soccer coach.

The 23-year-old spent last season as the boys head soccer coach at Girard, serving as an assistant coach for the Indians in 2017 and 2018.

He met with his players on Wednesday and delivered an important message.

“I’m coming in as a young coach,” he said. “It’s only my second year as a head coach. You guys are gonna help me and I’m gonna help you. We’re gonna build this together. This program can continue on the successful traditions and what they’ve done from before that and, hopefully, continue to grow as much as we possibly can.”

Stamp is a 2015 graduate of Boardman High School, having played four years for the Spartans in the high school ranks.

He also played two years of college soccer at Wheeling-Jesuit University.

Stamp inherits a program that advanced to the Division III State Semifinals last fall, finishing the season with a record of 19-3.