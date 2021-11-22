State runner up McDonald rolls in season opener

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team opened up their season on Monday with a 53-5 win over Lordstown.

McDonald reached the Division IV state championship game last season and finished state runner up.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Lucia Wolford led the Blue Devils with 20 points on the night while Alivia Morrison added 8.

She scored the first seven points of the game.

McDonald improves to 1-0 on the season while Lordstown drops to 0-1.

The Blue Devils are off until December 4th when they host Bristol.