State-ranked Quakers keep rolling

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quakers girls soccer team is both dangerous on offense and suffocating on defense. Those traits were on full display Monday night in a 9-0 victory over the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals.



“We are really playing as a team” stated Quakers coach Kent Paulini. “We’re seeing simple passes, not overcomplicating the game, which is what we have been preaching since June. Just play as simple as possible. They are starting to see it, and they are having fun while doing it which is the big thing.”



The Quakers, who improve to 10-0 on the season, were led by sophomore Rylee Hutton with four goals and senior Abby Perry with two goals and three assists. The Quakers took control of the game early and led 5-0 at the intermission. They would score four more times in the second half.



“Rylee’s speed is hard to match obviously. She is a great competitor for the track team and with her coming out this year we play her on the top and hope her speed gets her to the goal and that she can finish. And Abby Perry is a monster up top. She gets that ball and she can chew defenders up. Another key to our attack is Mikaylynn Murphy who has been battling some ankle issues, so we made a last-minute call to scratch her tonight,” Paulini described the key weapons to the Quakers offense.



Following a defensive battle for the first fifteen minutes of the contest, sophomore Rylee Hutton found the back of the net at the 24:21 mark of the first half, followed by a goal from junior Abbi Davidson less than three minutes later. That gave the Quakers a 2-0 lead and started forcing the Cardinals to come out of their defensive posture.



“We pulled some girls up to see if we could create a little offense because we were playing defensively to keep it competitive in the first half. And again, I’m not the head coach so I had them in a couple of formations that they weren’t used to so the girls were a little unsure of what their roles were,” Diorio admitted.



Diorio is filling in for Cardinals head coach Abby Golden who is on leave due to a family health issue.



The Quakers would continue to pad their advantage when Krista Barley scored on a penalty shot at the 15:49 mark, followed by goals from Perry at 15:32 and a second time at the 11:01 point of the first half.



The Quakers left no doubt of the outcome as they poured in four quick goals to start the second half with Abbie Davidson finding the back of the net at 36:06, followed by three consecutive goals from Hutton at 32:38, 31:10, and another at 30:14.



The shutout was the fourth consecutive for the Quakers, but goalkeeper Sam Moore gives all the credit to the defenders in front of her, “It’s all my defenders right now. They are wonderful. Krista Barley is the heart and soul of our defense. In general, these last four games I haven’t touched the ball at all and that’s all thanks to my defense.”



“Nobody put their head down, no one was whining or crying. They weren’t fighting with each other. You see that when the other team is taking it to you. They all kept their heads up and that was encouraging,” Diorio remarked about the Cardinals team.



The Quakers try to keep things rolling Wednesday night when they play at EBC foe Minerva. The Cardinals will try to bounce back when they host Fitch next Wednesday.