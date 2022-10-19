WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team overcame a slow start in the Division III Sectional Semifinals to grab the win over Brookfield 3-0.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Brookfield took a 7-3 lead in the first set but the Rams were able to rally to take the set and never looked back.

Faith Schneider led the Rams with 13 kills while Sam Aulet had 24 assists.

Coming into the game, Mineral Ridge was ranked 18th in the final Division III state coaches poll.

With the win, Ridge advances to play Wickliffe in the sectional final on Saturday at Kirtland.