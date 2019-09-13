State-ranked Crestview volleyball improves record to 11-0

The Rebels swept Newton Falls Wednesday to remain undefeated on the season.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team cruised to another win Wednesday to keep their perfect season intact.

The Rebels swept Newton Falls in straight sets, 25-12, 25-9, and 25-11 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Crestview is currently the highest ranked local team, standing 12th in the latest Division 3 OHSVCA Coaches Poll this week.

Tess Neville led the way for the Rebels with 9 kills and 4 blocks, while Brenna Auer, Sidney Rambo, and Molly Emch all had 6 kills apiece.

Lucy Montgomery also had 24 assists, and Amelia Montgomery finished with 19 points and 11 digs.

Crestview’s next game is Saturday against Wellsville.