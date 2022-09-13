YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The state-ranked Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team got the best of Warren Harding on Tuesday, topping the Raiders 7-2.

Entering the matchup, the Cardinals were ranked fifth in the latest statewide coaches poll in Division III.

Mooney wasted no time opening the scoring, as in the first two minutes of the game, Aiden Hryb found Patrick Dambrogio in the box who found the top corner to make it 1-0.

It would stay that way until midway through the half when Hryb beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Harding would hang tough, getting on the board when Sebastian O’Brien capitalized off a Mooney mistake to make it 2-1.

But the Cardinals would come right back with Hryb netting his second of the half to push the Cardinals ahead 3-1.

With the win, Mooney improves to 4-2 on the season.