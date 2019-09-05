State ranked battle: Canfield handles Boardman to stay unbeaten

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) - The Cleveland Browns have officially adopted the popular Color Rush uniforms as the team's primary colors for the 2019 regular season.

The team will unveil a completely new uniform prior to the 2020 season.

The Browns petitioned the NFL to allow the switch from Color Rush to primary uniforms. Those uniforms feature brown jerseys with orange numbers and orange stripes and brown pants.

Cleveland will wear their primary color uniforms on Sunday in the 2019 regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans. The game will air on WKBN-27 at 1 p.m.