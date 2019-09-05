State ranked battle: Canfield handles Boardman to stay unbeaten

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Boardman 5-2 in a battle of state-ranked girls’ soccer teams Wednesday night.
The Cardinals entered the night ranked #5 in Division II, while Boardman was ranked #11 in D-I.
The Cardinals out-shot the Spartans 22-5 in the victory.
Morgan Carey tallied a pair of goals for Canfield. Hannah Stein, Ally Stein, and Sabrina Goodrich also scored for the Cardinals.
Chloe Kalina, Camryn Kohout, Ally Malinky, Morgan Carey, and Hannah Stein notched assists for the Cards.
Canfield Goalie Bayann Jadallah finished with a pair of saves, while Boardman’s Serene Khatib tallied 9 saves.
Boardman goals were scored by Julia Yauger and Kathryn Taghaboni.
Boardman drops to 3-1 overall on the season.
Canfield stays unbeaten at 4-0 on the campaign.
