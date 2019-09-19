State-ranked and unbeaten: Springfield girls soccer improves to 10-0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over Crestview Wednesday at the Crestview High School Soccer Field.
Springfield is currently ranked 9th in Division 3 in the latest OSSCA State poll released earlier this week.
The Tigers controlled the possession from the start and used first-half goals from Gracie Venturella and Kaila LaMorticella to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Venturella finished with 2 goals and 2 assists on the night. Kylee Kosek also scored twice for Springfield and senior keeper Caitlin Cappelli recorded 4 saves.
Emma Horne scored the lone goal for Crestview.
With the win, Springfield improves to 10-0 on the season, while Crestview drops to 4-5.