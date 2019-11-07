State heartbreaker: South Range falls in double-overtime

outh Range fell to Bluffton 2-1 in double-overtime in the Division III State Semifinals.

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range fell to Bluffton 2-1 in double-overtime in the Division III State Semifinals at Doylestown Chippewa High School.

The Raiders took the lead late in the first half, when Quinn Pierson scored off a Canaan Johnson free kick. South Range led 1-0 at halftime.



Bluffton’s Caden Basil tied the game in the second half on a header, sending the game to overtime.

In double-overtime, Johnathan Schriner scored the game winner to seal the deal for the Pirates.

South Range ends the season with a record of 19-3.

Bluffton improves to 18-2-2, and advances to face Columbus Wellington in the Division III State Final Sunday at 4PM at MAPFRE Stadium.