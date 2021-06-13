Highlights: Warren JFK wins first baseball state title in program history

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK blanked Van Wert Lincolnview 4-0 in the Division IV State Baseball Championship game on Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

JFK was making its’ first appearance in the state final, while Lincolnview was playing for a title for the first time since 1962.

JFK got on the board in the fourth inning on a Michael Mauro RBI single, which gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Kennedy added to that lead when Aidan Rossi delivered an RBI single to increase the lead to 2-0. Still in the fourth inning, Santino Ciambotti made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

Michael Mauro came through with another RBI single in the fifth inning, giving Warren JFK a 4-0 advantage.

Gavin Shrum tossed a complete game, scattering just five hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt allowed four runs in a complete game effort, finishing with nine strikeouts.

Warren JFK caps off the championship season with a record of 21-6.

Van Wert Lincolnview finishes the season 25-8.