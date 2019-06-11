State champs & record breakers: WKBN announces 2019 Diamond Kings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school baseball and softball season is almost complete, and after three months of hard work on the diamond, tonight we highlight the players that shattered school records and played at a championship level.

We are proud to announce our 2019 WKBN Diamond Kings.

Maris Barbato – Ursuline

The Irish sophomore hit .515 this season with 44 runs, 19 RBI, 51 hits, 8 triples and 5 homeruns. Barbato holds the school record for career triples with 17, and helped lead Ursuline to a school record 23 regular season wins.

Courtney Frye – Sharpsville

The Blue Devils senior hit a staggering .638 this year with 25 RBI, and 3 homeruns. Frye pitched all 19 games this season, won 17 with 120 K’s and a 1.65 ERA.

Jake Gehring – South Range

The Raiders sophomore broke the single season school record with 100 strikeouts this season. Gehring was 8-0 with a 1.13 ERA and perfect game against Struthers in April. The Ohio State commit also hit .415 with 23 runs, 18 RBI and helped lead the Raiders to a school record 24 wins.

Kaz Hoffman – West Middlesex

The Big Reds senior is hitting .448 this season with 28 runs, 25 RBI, and 4 triples. Hoffman has signed with Gannon University to play baseball next year.

Cameron Marett – Wilmington

The Hounds senior led the team hitting at .567, with 29 RBI, 28 runs, 38 hits and 23 stolen bases this season. Marett struck out just twice all year, and finished with a 1.313 OPS

Braeden O’Shaughnessy – Poland

The Bulldogs senior was a 1st team all-league shortstop hitting .444 with 32 RBI, and 11 stolen bases this season. O’Shaughnessy is a YSU recruit that helped lead Poland to the D2 District Championship.

Cassidy Shaffer – Champion

The Golden Flashes sophomore led the team hitting at .541, with 58 RBI, 18 doubles and 10 homeruns this season. Shaffer helped lead Champion to 30 team wins and the D3 State Championship.

Allison Smith – Champion

The Golden Flashes junior hit .506 this season with 18 homeruns. Her 51 career homeruns are the most in Ohio history. Smith was also a perfect 16-0 as a pitcher with a 0.14 ERA and 215 K’s. She is a 3-time State Champion.

Ashley Wire – Poland

The Bulldogs senior led the team with a .486 batting average this season, along with 22 RBI, 36 runs, and 3 homeruns. Wire was 13-1 in the circle with a 2.16 ERA and 55 K’s for a Poland team that finished in the State Final Four.