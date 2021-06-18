State champs! New Castle baseball team claims first state crown in program history

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle topped Wyoming Area 7-3 to win the PIAA Class 4A Baseball state title on Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn State University.

The Red Hurricanes were playing in the first state championship game in program history.

New Castle rallied from a 3-0 deficit but went on to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The tandem of Rocco Bernadina and Anthony Miller allowed just five hits combined with 12 strikeouts in the win.

The Red Hurricanes end the championship season with a record of 18-9, ending the campaign with nine consecutive victories.