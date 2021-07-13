State champs! Canfield brings 12U Softball state title back to the valley

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield 12U Little League Softball Team rolled past Lucasville Valley 9-2 to win the 12U softball state championship Tuesday.

Riley Billak pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts in the win for Canfield.

Leading the way at the plate was Brooke Opalick who tallied three hits.

Ashtyn Hanousek added two hits and two RBI’s in the victory.

Canfield now advances to the 12U Regional Tournament in Indianapolis, which will take place Whitestown, Indiana starting on July 25.