State Champions! West Middlesex Baseball wins first state title in program history

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex topped Greenwood 2-1 to win the PIAA Class A State Title Thursday afternoon at Penn State University.

The Big Red are the first Mercer County team to win a state title since Wilmington back in 1981.

“It’s undescribable man,” said Head Coach Kevin Hoffman. “I knew we were a good baseball team at the beginning of the season. the kids you know, bought in, listened to me. and they’re great kids. they work hard. I told them all year, I don’t know if there’s a team that works harder than we do.”

“I’ve been talking about this since i first picked up a baseball. i just wanted to go get that state championship. it just means the world to me,” added Junior Chase Tomko.

It is the first state title in the history of the Big Reds’ program.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, the Big Reds got on the board. Alex Kachulis came through with the Big Reds’ first hit. He then stole second, and scored on Logan Hurley’s suicide squeeze.

It stayed 1-1 until the sixth inning, when Chase Tomko scored Kaz Hoffman on a sac-fly, giving the Big Reds the lead for good.

West Middlesex ends the championship season with a record of 23-1.

The team is expected to get back into town around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The Shenango Township Fire Department, West Middlesex Fire Department and Shenango Township Police Department will be escorting the players back to the school.

The community is encouraged to come out and show their support. The escort route will start at the Sunoco on Route 18.