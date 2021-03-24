State champion West Middlesex makes the jump to Class 2A this spring

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – On June 13, 201, the Big Reds won their first state championship in baseball by topping Greenwood (2-1) in State College. After a season without baseball, West Middlesex makes the jump from 1A to 2A.

“We’ll see a significant increase in competition in our league and district (this year),” indicates first-year coach Kolten Hoffman. “However, our expectations as a program are to compete for a league and district title every year.”

The Big Reds will return seniors Garrett Donaldson (3B/P) and Derrik Zappa (OF). Donaldson closed out his sophomore campaign by hitting .328 (20-61) with 10 RBIs.

Garrett also won three games on the hill while compiling a 1.17 ERA in 18 innings of work. Zappa played each game as he finished sixth on the team in runs scored (19) and batted .268 (11-41).

They’ll also welcome back junior Kyle Hurley (1B), and Richie Preston (sophomore P/3B) will make his varsity debut in 2021.

Hoffman points out, “We’re excited to be back on the field playing baseball. I’m excited to continue the successes of a traditionally strong West Middlesex baseball program. I spent the last two years as an assistant under my father Kevin Hoffman. We’re a younger team that needs some game experience, but I think a lot of teams are in the same boat. I expect to see teams improve a lot from the beginning of the season to playoff time because of this. Hope we’re one of them.”

West Middlesex Big Reds baseball preview

Head Coach: Kolten Hoffman, 1st year

2019 Record: 23-1 (6-0), 1st place in Region 1

2021 Schedule

Mar. 26 – at Sharon

Mar. 29 – Jamestown

Mar. 31 – at Wilmington

Apr. 7 – Conneaut

Apr. 9 – at Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 12 – Mercer

Apr. 14 – at Lakeview

Apr. 16 – at Hickory

Apr. 19 – Sharpsville

Apr. 21 – at Reynolds

Apr. 22 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Apr. 23 – at Slippery Rock

Apr. 26 – at Jamestown

Apr. 28 – Wilmington

Apr. 30 – at Conneaut

May 3 – Kennedy Catholic

May 5 – at Mercer

May 10 – Lakeview

May 12 – at Sharpsville

May 17 – Reynolds