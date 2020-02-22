State Champion! West Branch’s Jamyson Robb takes 1st place

The Warrior's swimmer won the 100 yard Breaststroke Friday night

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior Jamyson Robb is a state champion.

The Warrior’s swimmer finished 1st in the Division II 100 yard Breaststroke Friday night, with a time of 1:01.65

Here are the official results from Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium:

1.) Jamyson Robb, (SR) – West Branch / 1:01.65

2.) Casadie DiBetta, (SO) – St. Clarisville / 1:02.09

3.) Sydney Bare, (JR) – Hawken / 1:02.52

4.) Cate Ohaimhirgin, (SR) – Gilmour Academy / 1:03.55

5.) Claire Gass, (JR) – Celina / 1:03.77

6.) Bridget Engel, (SR) – Catholic Central / 1:04.20

7.) Logan Lawhornm (SR) – LibertyUnion / 1:04.50

8.) Kate Lair, (SR) – Archbishop Alter / 1:04.51

Crestview junior Rachel Klem advanced to the Finals in the 100 yard Breaststroke as well, and finished 11th with a time 1:05.84.

Jamyson Robb also finished 4th in the 200 yard Individual Medley earlier in the day.