CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – David Rach was officially approved as the new head football coach at South Range High School on Wednesday night.

Rach, who is a graduate of South Range High School, served as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator for the past six years.

Rach played four years of college football at Youngstown State University.

As a high school player at South Range, Rach was a first-team All-Ohio Division V selection as a linebacker.

He takes over for veteran coach Dan Yeagley, who retired from the position after leading the Raiders to the first state title in program history.