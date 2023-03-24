HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A day after winning their second state championship in school history, the Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team returned home.

KC returned to the high school shortly before 5 p.m. to their awaiting fans.

The Golden Eagles topped Home Center 65-45 on Thursday in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Sophomore Layke Fields had 23 points while fellow sophomore Monique Vincent had 13 and freshman Bella Magestro had 15.

The win was KC’s 23rd in a row after starting the season 0-3.