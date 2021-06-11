State champion coach inducted into Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Former state champion head coach Jeff Bayuk was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.

During his career, Bayuk served as head football coach at Canfield, Hubbard, Campbell and Warren JFK.



For his career, Bayuk amassed a record of 202-121.

Most recently, he spent seven years leading the Warren JFK program.



Bayuk posted a mark of 46-28 record, leading the Eagles to the postseason in six out of those seven years. That includes three regional final appearances and a state championship win in 2016.

Previous honors include the Paul Brown High School Coach of the Year Award and Humanitarian from the National Football Foundation.

Bayuk was also named Trumbull County Coach of the Year 14 times and was named the Division II Ohio Coach of the Year by the Associated Press in 1992.

The veteran coach is a member of the Hubbard High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame and the Trumbull County Hall of Fame.