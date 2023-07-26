CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Fall, the Canfield football program enjoyed a dream season, capping things off by winning the first state title in program history. But, make no mistake about it, the Cardinals have already turned the page.

“I feel like that’s a hard thing to do to turn the page and just kind of like to put that season in the past. But at the same time, it’s easy because we’re a senior year now,” senior running back Danny Inglis said.

“They’ve waited their whole lives to be a senior in Canfield football. What’s happened in the past does not matter,” added head coach Mike Pavlansky.

The Cardinals’ senior class is looking forward to upholding the program’s winning tradition.

“Coming off some really great seniors, you know, it’s important to us that we kind of kind of do our best part to make them feel proud of what they did and what we do. So we got to take pride in that,” senior lineman Santino Cocca said.

The first order of business for Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky is finding a new quarterback. And the Cardinals have big shoes to fill.

Broc Lowry, the reigning WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year, was lost to graduation after shattering every school record from the quarterback position.

“We’re pleased with Paul Bindas, Tyler Scharrer, Enzo Cocca, and Tyler Rappach,” admitted Pavlansky. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement there. And obviously, you know, we’re not going to replace Broc, we’re going to replace a quarterback. And it’s up to us as coaches to figure out what our quarterbacks this year are able to do.”

Senior running back and Iowa State recruit Danny Inglis headlines the Cardinal backfield. He’s a threat to go the distance on any play.

“I think I bring my speed, my toughness and just trying to lead our guys on the field and try to get the win,” Inglis said.

Pavlansky is excited to have Inglis back for the 2023 campaign, fully aware of what he brings to the team.

“Great leadership, great work ethic,” said Pavlansky. “He’s as hard of a worker as we’ve had here in our program.”

Paving the way for the Cardinals will be veteran linemen Vince Luce and Santino Cocca. They will anchor things up front, with high hopes of making another magical run to Canton at season’s end.

“I feel really good about this season. I mean, we’re still young, we’re still learning. But I think when we put the pieces together, I think we’re going to be a great football team,” Cocca predicted.

Canfield will kick off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 at home against West Branch.