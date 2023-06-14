WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A 2023 OHSAA state champion basketball coach will be honored by his hometown this weekend.

Tri-Village girls basketball coach Brad Gray will be recognized by the village of Wellsville on Saturday, June 17.

Gray will be given keys to the village at Beacom Memorial Gym at DAW Middle School at 3:30 p.m. There will be a reception at Simply Elegant Banquet Hall, located on the 500 block of Main Street. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

Gray is a 1995 graduate of Wellsville High School. Gray is also a junior/senior high school physical education teacher and the athletic director for the Tri-Village School District.

In 2023, the Patriots finished 30-0 and won the state championship for Division IV.