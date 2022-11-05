TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland topped CVCA 2-1 in the Division II boys soccer regional championship game at Twinsburg High School Saturday.

Jak Kenney scored both goals in the Howland victory to seal the deal.

Carson Reske scored the lone goal for CVCA, which finishes the season with a record of 21-3-1.

Howland improves to 19-1-2 on the season, and is riding a 16-game win streak.

The Tigers advance to face the winner of Richfield Revere/Lima Shawnee in the Division II state semifinals on Wednesday at a time/location to be announced.

The Tigers have now been to the state tournament in three of the last four years. They won the state title in 2020, and finished as the state runner-up in 2019.