State-bound: Hickory heading to Hershey after winning Western Final

Hickory held off a late surge from Linkin Park 68-61 in the PIAA class 4A Western Final Monday night.

MIDLAND, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory held off a late surge from Linkin Park 68-61 in the PIAA Class 4A Boys Western Final Monday night.

With the win, the Hornets punch their ticket to the PIAA Class 4A state championship game for the first time in sixty years.

Peyton Mele led the Hornets with a game-high 38 points in the win.

Brandin Cummings led the Leopards with a team-high 21 points in the setback.

Hickory improves to 23-4 overall on the season. The Hornets advance to face Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Lincoln Park’s tournament run comes to an end at 19-6. They previously won back-to-back state titles in Class 3A.

Highlights and reaction to come on WKBN.com.

