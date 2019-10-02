State-bound: Cardinal Mooney Girls’ Golf punches ticket to state

The Cardinals are set to compete at the Division II State Tournament for second consecutive year.

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Moooney Girls’ Golf Team has qualified for the Division II State Tournament for the second consecutive year.



The Cardinals finished in second place at Districts after shooting a 355, after a tie breaker, at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville, Ohio.

Team members include: Jayne Bernard, Grace Ogden, Alyssa Rapp, Alexandria Patrone, Daniella Patrone, Sarah Owens, Coach Mary Theresa Bellino.

The Cardinals will once again be playing the Gray Course at Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio on October 11-12.