State allows Cavs to increase attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The state of Ohio approved a variance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to allow more fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cavs began their season at home on Dec. 23 with a maximum of 300 fans in an area with a 19,432-person capacity. With the approval of the Ohio Department of Health, the team can now host 10 percent or 1,944 spectators.

In November, the Cavaliers submitted a plan to the state health department with strict social distancing to permit 4,596 people, or 23.65 percent capacity. The plan touted Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s HVAC system, and featured contact-free ticketing, recommended arrival times and dedicated pathways.

“I am approving this variance because of the Cavaliers’ extremely comprehensive and detailed activation plan, and particularly given the FieldHouse’s creation of increased space on the south side, increased concourse ceiling height (by three feet) and state-of-the-art HVAC system to address air quality,” health director Stephanie McCloud said in a letter on Tuesday.

The state allows the Browns to have 12,000 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium, an outdoor venue with a capacity of more than 67,000.

