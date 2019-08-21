Starting with a win: Salem volleyball tops Girard in season opener

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem topped Girard 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.
Ellie Exline led the Quakers with 12 kills. Jenna McClish added 38 digs, while Taylor Tory tallied 3 aces and a total of 38 assists.
Girard was led by Natalie Pallone who finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks. Lexi Cochran added 19 digs, while Lauren Pallone chipped in with 5 kills, 1 block and 8 digs in the loss.
Salem is now 1-0 on the season, while Girard drops to 0-2.
