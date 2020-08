STARTING GRID | 2020 Indianapolis 500

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - For the second straight year, Canfield and Akron Hoban went to a fifth and final set to decide a winner, with the Cardinals coming out on top once again, 3-2 Saturday, this time at Canfield High School.

"We really just wanted to come out and show that Canfield, this is our year," said senior Grace Rosko. "We lost a lot of seniors last year. We had a great run. We went to regional finals and we want to do that again. We're division one and we want to do it again and we're just so excited for this whole season and I wouldn't want to do it any other way."