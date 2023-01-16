YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re now fully in the time of the year when high school basketball takes over and the focus shifts to the WKBN Starting 5.

There are plenty of contenders from all around the Valley, but here are a handful of contenders that stood out last week.

Starting in Pennsylvania, where Kennedy Catholic is finding their groove on a five-game win streak thanks, in part, to Layke Fields and a perfect 3-0 week. It started Monday with a 67-34 route of Lakeview where Fields put up 22 points and 13 boards.

The same day back in Ohio, Youngstown East’s Samair Colon was on fire, dropping 31 points in the first half against Warren JFK. Colon would finish with 34 in a big win as the Golden Bears sit at 10-4.

Meanwhile in Brookfield, Sophia Hook made a statement, dropping 23 points in a big conference win over then-undefeated Garfield. Hook would also score 16 mid-week before finishing with 30 points and 8 threes on Saturday for a 3-0 Warriors week, where she averaged 23 a game.

Hook wasn’t the only Warrior getting it done — on the boys’ side, Matteo Fortuna had quite the week himself. Fortuna had 19 points and 12 assists in a win over Champion on Monday, then added 20 points mid-week against Newton Falls and capped it off with 28 points in a win to end the week.

You can’t bring up the Brookfield/Newton Falls game without Mac Haidet rounding out the list. The senior guard put up 25 points while hitting five three-pointers in a win over the Warriors for a perfect 2-0 week as the Tigers enjoy a five-game win streak.

Stay tuned as more contenders are added to the list each week!