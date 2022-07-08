YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star game were announced on Friday, completing phase one of the roster reveal. Fan voting over the last month determined these 18 starters.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher – Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

First Base – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second Base – Jose Altuve, Astros

Third Base – Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Shortstop – Tim Anderson, White Sox

Designated Hitter – Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Outfield – Aaron Judge, Yankees / Mike Trout, Angels / Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher – Willson Contreras, Cubs

First Base – Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second Base – Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

Third Base – Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop – Trea Turner, Dodgers

Designated Hitter – Bryce Harper, Nationals

Outfield – Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves / Mookie Betts, Dodgers / Joc Pederson, Giants

Pitchers and reserve players will be determined via the “Players Ballot” and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The final All-Star rosters will be announced this Sunday.

The 2022 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Youngstown.