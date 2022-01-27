CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA announced the starters for the upcoming All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The 10 starters are selected by a combination of voting: 50% fans, 25% current players and 25% media.

The All-Star reserves will be announced on Feb. 3. They’re selected by the 30 NBA coaches so there’s still a chance for members of the Cleveland Cavaliers to make the cut. In fan voting, Jarrett Allen was sixth among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, while Darius Garland was ninth among guards.

East:

Kevin Durant , of the Brooklyn Nets ( Team Captain )

, of the Brooklyn Nets ( ) Giannis Antetokounmpo , of the Milwaukee Bucks

, of the Milwaukee Bucks DeMar DeRozan , of the Chicago Bulls

, of the Chicago Bulls Joel Embiid , of the Philadelphia 76ers

, of the Philadelphia 76ers Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

West:

LeBron James , of the Los Angeles Lakers ( Team Captain )

, of the Los Angeles Lakers ( ) Stephen Curry , of the Golden State Warriors

, of the Golden State Warriors Nikola Jokic , of the Denver Nuggets

, of the Denver Nuggets Ja Morant , of the Memphis Grizzlies

, of the Memphis Grizzlies Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors

The All-Star Draft is on Feb. 10. Here’s how it works: The top vote getters from the two conferences become captains and get to pick their teams. LeBron has been a captain for the last four years. First, they pick from the eight other starters, then from the 14 reserves.

The coaches are determined by the standings two weeks before the game.