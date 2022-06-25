CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Philadelphia Stars pulled the upset on the New Jersey Generals 19-14 to advance to the USFL Championship game next week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The loss snaps the Generals’ nine-game win streak.

The Stars would take the lead late in the fourth quarter when Maurice Alexander Junior returned a punt 87 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Philadelphia defense would force an interception with 30 seconds left to seal the win.

They advance to the league’s first title game next Saturday against the winner of the Stallions/Breakers game which is Saturday evening.