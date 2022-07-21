HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night’s Camping World SRX Series race at Sharon Speedway is sold-out.

According to a release from Sharon Speedway, no tickets will be available on Saturday.

The event will be televised locally live at 8 p.m. on WKBN-27.

A star-studded lineup of 13 high-profile racers will take part including a battle between track co-owner Dave Blaney and his son Ryan, who have rarely raced against each other.

Other SRX stars that will be competing include 2020 NASCAR Cup Champion Chase Elliott, 2003 NASCAR Cup Champion Matt Kenseth, 2000 NASCAR Cup Champion Bobby Labonte, former Daytona 500 winners Ryan Newman and Michael Waltrip, former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series Champion Greg Biffle, 2003 KART Champion Paul Tracy, Mario Andretti’s grandson Marco Andretti who leads the Series points, along with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Tony Kanaan.