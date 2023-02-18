YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was officially inducted on Saturday night.

A banquet was held at The Lake Club in Poland.

The following individuals were inducted into the Hall of Fame:

(listed alphabetically)

Ray Allen – Football – Class of 1988

Allen holds the distinction of being the first African American quarterback to start at Cardinal Mooney. He led the Cardinals to the 1988 state championship. Allen is third all-time in career passing yards, 6th all-time in career completions, 6th all-time in passing touchdowns in a season, and 7th all-time in passing touchdowns for a career.



Melissa LaRosa Austin – Softball – Class of 2002

LaRosa was a softball standout for the Cardinals, earning Second-Team All SVC honors as a sophomore, and First-Team All SVC honors the final two years of her high school career. She pitched three varsity no-hitters during her time with the Cardinals. During her senior season, she piled up more than 75 strikeouts with a 0.49 ERA.

David Ciccone – Baseball – Class of 1997

Ciccone helped lead Cardinal Mooney to back-to-back Steel Valley Conference championships and district championships in 1996 and 1997. He finished his senior season with 26 RBI’s and a batting average of .371. He was named All-SVC in both his junior and senior seasons.



P.J. Fecko – Class of 1993 – Head Football Coach (2000-19)

Fecko was a standout player for the Cardinals, earning All-Steel Valley Conference honors his senior year. Following the retirement of legendary coach Don Bucci, Fecko was named head football coach in 2000. He guided Cardinal Mooney to four state championships, and three state runner-up finishes. In his 20 years as head coach, Fecko amassed a record of 158-89 and a mark of 38-9 in the postseason.



Sean Finnerty – Cross Country – Class of 2006

Finnerty was a key part of the Cardinal Mooney Cross Country program from 2002-2005. He qualified for regionals all four years of his career, earning state runner-up status in 2003. He owns the fourth-best time if 16:13 in program history. Finnerty captured All-SVC, All-District, and All-County titles twice, and All-Suburban League once. He was likewise a two-time individual SVC champion in the 3200 meter run.



Christo Frangopoulos – Soccer – Class of 2004

Frangopoulos was a four-year starter for the Cardinals’ soccer program at starting center-midfielder, earning All-State honors twice. He helped lead the program to the 2002 Division II state championship. He still holds both career (56) and single-season (26) assist marks. In addition, he is currently ranked in the top-30 in Ohio history, regardless of division, for both. As a senior, Frangopoulos was a Gatorade Player of the Year award recipient.



Jonathon Italiano – Football – Class of 2005

Italiano was a three-year starter for the Cardinals on both the offensive and defensive lines. He earned All-Steel Valley Conference honors his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He was a captain on the Cardinals’ 2004 state championship team. That year he earned First-Team All-NEO honors and was named Second-Team All-Ohio.



Marissa Simon Howell – Girls Soccer – Class of 2006

Simon was a four-year starter and letterwinner for the Cardinals. She earned All-Steel Valley Conference honors all four years of her high school career. As a sophomore, she was named Second-Team All-Ohio, and earned First Team All-State honors as a junior and senior. The National Soccer Association of America awarded her All-Region honors as a junior.



Jonathan Jamarik – Golf – Class of 2005

Hamarik owns the second-best season scoring average in Cardinal Mooney program history. His 37.1 average in 2005 in second to only his father, the late John Hamrik. Hamarik is the only golfer from Cardinal Mooney to record three of the top 15 lowest season scoring averages in school history. A four-year letterwinner, he was named All SVC and alsl All-Northeast Ohio District team his final three years in high school. He was a sectional champion his senior year, and an OHSAA state qualifier.



Ishmaa’ily Kitchen – Football – Class of 2007

Kitchen was an integral part of Cardinal Mooney’s success during his time on the offensive and defensive line. He helped lead the Cardinals to a record of 26-3 in his junior and senior campaigns. Mooney finished as the state runner-up in 2005, and as state champion in 2006. Kitchen earned All-Steel Valley Conference, all NEO, and All-Ohio honors his junior and seniors years. After completing his college career at Kent State, Kitchen spent five years in the National Football League, including three with the Cleveland Browns. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations.



Derrell Johnson-Koulianos – Football – Class of 2006

Johnson-Kouilanos played one season at quarterback for Cardinal Mooney. He piled up more than 600 passing yards, 1,200 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 13.2 yards per carry, which is more than three yards more than any player in program history. DJK ranks second in school history for career passing percentage, and fourth all-time for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season. For his efforts, Johnson-Koulianos was named First-Team All SVC, All-NEO, and All-Ohio, He was also selected to play in the Big 33 All-Star game where he was named Most Valuable Player. He later went on to a record-breaking career at the University of Iowa. As a four-year starter, Johnson-Koulianos graduated from Iowa the the all-time leader in catches (173) and yards (2,616).



Michael Philibin – Football – Class of 2005

Philibin anchored the Cardinal Mooney line for three seasons as a starter. He played in every quarter of those three seasons and was a captain on the 2004 state championship team. As a senior, he earned All-Steel Valley Conferencs, First-Team All-District, and All-State honors.



Alicia Hehr Stefanski – Volleyball – Class of 1999

Hehr was a natural setter, server, and hitter for the Cardinals. She was voted First-Team All District as a junior, and Second Team All Steel Valley Conference. As a senior, she was named First-Team All SVC honors, and was named Second-Team All District.



Jed York – Post Graduate Achievement – Class of 1999

York was a captain of the Cardinal Mooney baseball team, and was also elected as the student council president during his school career. Upon graduation from the University of Notre Dame, York joined the family-owned San Francisco 49ers organization. In 2008, he was named president of the 49ers, ultimately becoming CEO. He assumed responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the organization. Now in his 13th year as CEO, York has helped lead the 49rs to 4 NFC West Divisional Titles, while advancing to 6 NFC Championship game, along with a pair of Super Bowl appearances.