KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBN) – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been traded to the AFC East.

Hill was traded Wednesday to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, according to CBS Sports.

The Dolphins traded a first, second and fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as a fourth and sixth round pick in 2023.

CBS Sports reports that Hill will receive a four-year, $120 million extension that averages $30 million per year, with $72.2M guaranteed, making it a new record deal for wide receivers.

Hill has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last six seasons. He won a Super Bowl title with Kansas City in 2020.

The Chiefs signed former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster last week.