Stanton takes over at East Palestine

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) - Bill Stanton takes over an East Palestine program which has not had a winning season in the past six years. However, last year, the Bulldogs displayed flashes of potential as they topped Wellsville, Lisbon and Southern. "It's truly been great," says Stanton of the transition to taking over the program. "The numbers have been high and the student/athletes are working hard. Also, the community involvement has been great, and the administration here has really helped me in anyway possible. We went to the Hiram and YSU shootouts and came together as a team and started to learn the way we want to play."

At a Glance

HEAD COACH: Bill Stanton, 1st season

2017-18 RECORD (EOAC): 10-13 (6-8), 5th place

2017-18 POSTSEASON: lost to Columbiana in Salem Sectional Semifinal (60-56)

KEY LOSSES

Nate Beatty (9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 apg)

Branden Kemp (13.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Clayton Murray (7.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

Jeremy Reynolds (4.7 ppg, 3.1 apg)

Past Five-Year Win Total: 41

Record against Top 10 opponents (since 2008): 0-4

Strengths

First-year head coach Bill Stanton likes what he sees out of his athletic bunch. "Our strength is the pace that we're playing at," indicates Stanton. "A fast pace is the way we want to play, and I feel we have started to get to that pace. We're kind of behind the eight ball this year with things having to be put in quick, but I truly feel we did very well in the summer getting a lot of stuff done. I also feel that our depth will help us this year and it has helped us so far, Interest in the program is large and is still growing." Senior Dominick Posey (14.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 5.0 apg) - named Second-Team EOAC last year - has played a big role in the program over the last two years. "We'll look to use him in many different ways this year," indicates Stanton. Dominick's classmate Stephen Darlington returns also after averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds as a junior. Parker Sherry, who took his junior campaign off, is back as the team is excited about having their leader on-and-off the court back. Coach Stanton points out a key junior, "Dom Cathers will look to play many different roles as he'll also give us more height."

Area of Concern

Stanton's concern is time, "I know the kids will work hard. Us as the staff will also work hard also. How can we get everything in with the limited amount of time we have from November 1st to November 30th? I know we'll get it done." The loss of three of their top four scorers will not help matters as Branden Kemp (13.8 ppg), Nate Beatty (9.2 ppg) and Clayton Murray (7.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg) all have since graduated.

Schedule

Nov. 30 – West Branch, 7

Dec. 4 – at Columbiana, 7

Dec. 7 – Lisbon, 7

Dec. 11 – at Toronto, 7

Dec. 14 – Leetonia, 7

Dec. 18 – at Southern, 7

Dec. 21 – Wellsville, 7

Dec. 27 – at East Liverpool Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – at East Liverpool Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 – at United, 7

Jan. 8 – Columbiana, 7

Jan. 11 – at Lisbon, 7

Jan. 18 – Toronto, 7

Jan. 19 – Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 22 – at Leetonia, 7

Jan. 25 – Southern, 7

Jan. 29 – at Wellsville, 7

Feb. 1 – United, 7

Feb. 5 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Feb. 8 – Beaver Local, 7

Feb. 12 – at Lowellville, 7

Feb. 19 – at Salem, 7