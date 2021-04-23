Stanton homers twice, powering Yankees past Indians 5-3

New York Yankees’ Rougned Odor, right, and Gary Sanchez celebrate after Odor hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Sanchez also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two rocketed home runs – one with the highest exit velocity this season at 118 mph – and the New York Yankees connected four times in a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Stanton hit a 429-foot solo shot that registered 118 mph off his bat in the third inning against Logan Allen, and another in the fifth.

It was the slugger’s first multi-homer game since Sept. 27, 2018. After a horrendous start, the Yankees have won three of four.

Rougned Odor added a two-run homer and Aaron Hicks had a solo shot for New York.