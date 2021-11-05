Stallworth scores 5 TDs; Farrell advances to District 10 title game

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Anthony Stallworth ran for five touchdowns as Farrell cruised to a 60-14 win over Greenville.

The Steelers improve to 8-0 as they’ll await another meeting with Wilmington next week in the District 10 2A championship game.

Lamont Samuels’ 59-yard punt return for a score began the scoring in the first quarter. Kylon Wilson scored on a pair of long plays. From 26 yards away, Number 4 rushed in to extend the lead to 22-0. Wilson also caught a 31-yarder from Trian Holden to send the Steelers into the locker room up 36-7 at halftime.

The Trojans (6-4) saw their five-game win streak snapped. Jalen Ritzert tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jase Herrick in the second quarter. Mason Dickens finished the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Greenville lost twice this year to Farrell by a combined score of 118-14.

