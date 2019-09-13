Farrell enters halftime up 2 scores

Farrell has won 9 of their last 10 at home

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell registered their first win last week. This evening, the Steelers are looking to even their record as they welcome West Middlesex.

On the first offensive possession, Farrell received a 41-yard run from Ray Raver to place the ball inside the Big Red 20-yard line. The West Middlesex defense was up to the challenge as the Steelers had a 1st-and-goal from the 3 yard line. Four consecutive run plays were stuffed by the Big Reds to force the turnover on downs.

On West Middlesex’s 2nd play from scrimmage, Steeler defense Anthony Jackson came away with a fumble recovery at the Big Reds’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, Anthony Stallworth ran in a 10-yard touchdown score to open the scoring at 7-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter.

At the end of the first half, West Middlesex failed on a 4th down attempt with 19 seconds remaining from their own 25-yard line. Two plays later, Farrell converted on a touchdown run by Raver to take a 14-0 lead going into the intermission.

SCORING CHART

First quarter

F – Anthony Stallworth, 10-yard TD run (F 7-0, 4:34)

Second Quarter

F – Ray Raver, 16-yard TD run (F 14-0, 0:02)