Stallings’ bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins

by: JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings hits a three-run double next to Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 5-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco.

Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss.

Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.

