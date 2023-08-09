NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Springfield has established itself as one of the top high school football programs in the Valley. Over the past five years, the Tigers have piled up 54 wins and they’ll look to continue that string of success this fall on a brand new turf field.

“I think right now with the turf, I just think our kids are excited,” head coach Sean Guerriero said. “When you see something new, it’s kind of got that fresh look to it. I think our kids are excited for it. You know, it’s something that we kind of talked about defending the new turf and that’s something that we want to prove week one.”

Helping the Tiger cause is the return of Kolten Ruark. He is back for his second year as starting quarterback, after tossing for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago.

“Kolten has got a lot better with his footwork and just understanding the game,” Guerriero said. “It seems like this year talking coverages, talking concepts and routes, he’s, he’s on it, you know what I mean? He can say why he’s throwing this route, who he’s looking for, and he’s really has progressed for that in understanding the offense.”

“I just try to lead the best I can,” Ruark said. “I think I’ve got a good arm. I’ve been working on my legs this offseason. I think I’m running a lot different this I mean this summer. But yeah, I think I got a good arm. I mean, I got receivers and I mean I got a great line a block for me, so.”

Ruark will have plenty of help on the outside. A few of his favorite targets are back at wide receiver in Sean Guerriero and Dylan Sheely.

For Dylan … he’s definitely our deep threat,” coach Guerriero said. “He could definitely push the top off it. He’s been playing since he was a sophomore. Sean [Guerriero] progressed last year and Sean’s kind of our guy that can we can have block, run, catch a pass.”

“I don’t consider myself very fast, but, you know, I think I’m big and physical and I think I can, you know, blocking in big catching,” the senior wideout said.

Springfield’s defense should be just as good this season with leading tackler Wyatt Kuboff leading the Tiger charge.

“We’ve got a great group of kids that work hard and bust their butts.” added coach Guerriero. “And again, overall, I think the excitement of the whole program is, is going in the right direction.”

Springfield will kick off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 at home against South Range.

“My hope for my senior year is definitely to make it far in the playoffs,” Guerriero said. “We want to make a run. We want to go back to the state championship. We want to accomplish something this program’s never done.”