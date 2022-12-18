RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past Pittsburgh for a 3-2 victory Sunday, snapping the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak.

Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie who had Saturday night off but was appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots. Two of his nine victories this season have come against Pittsburgh.

Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.