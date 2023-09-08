AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch plays host to perennial power Cleveland St. Ignatius Friday night.
It was a defensive battle in the first half, with the lone score coming on a Deshawn Vaughn touchdown pass to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, a Wildcats defender picked off an errant Falcons’ pass and returend it for a touchdown to tie the game.
Fitch and Ignatius are currently tied 7-7 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Austintown Fitch (2-1) will host Stow-Monroe Falls in week five.
