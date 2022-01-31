SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The engines will be roaring this summer at Sharon Speedway and a new event has been added to the schedule.

The Trumbull County race track will host the final event on the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) summer slate.

The SRX has a six-race season featuring some of the world’s biggest names in racing.

There are only six races in this league and only two of them are on dirt tracks like Sharon Speedway.

The final race before SRX names a champion will be July 23 at Sharon Speedway.

“It’s a big deal. It has a lot of big following. It was a big deal when Dave Blaney bought the years ago and for this kind of deal to come back here, with NASCAR drivers and stuff like that, it’s just super cool,” said Dave Willoughby, Sharon Speedway general manager.

The race from Sharon Speedway will be televised on CBS at 8 p.m.

Next week, the SRX series is expected to name the drivers who will be involved.