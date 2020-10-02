SR’s Yeagley on 2020 playoff seeding: “I would rather have a points system”

Dan Yeagley said he applauds the efforts made by the OHSAA but does not like the "human element" of coaches voting

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football playoffs begin next week and 40 local teams will be taking part, including 14 with a first-round bye.

One of those local teams is South Range, which is ranked second in Division V, Region 17. The Raiders earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Rootstown/Harrison Central the following week.

“It worked out OK for us and a lot of other teams,” said Dan Yeagley, South Range head coach. “I think there could have been a couple of other teams juggled around there a little bit, make it a little bit better and a little bit more fair.”



With a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coaches were involved in the seeding process this year as opposed to the normal computer points system.

Each high school coach had the chance to make their own case to voters based on their record, strength of schedule, returning starters, and overall strengths as a program.

Coaches were not allowed to seed their own team.



Yeagley said he applauds the efforts made by the OHSAA to adjust and come up with a plan in the midst of a difficult situation. However, Yeagley is still a fan of the regular playoff seeding process.

“You know what, it was different. I can’t say I liked it just because I don’t like it being in my hands,” said Yeagley. “I don’t like having to vote, I think the point system is a good way of doing it. There’s too much human involved there, I would rather have it as a points system.”

Click on the video above to view Yeagley’s complete interview.

More headlines from WKBN.com: